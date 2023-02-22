By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A winter storm hitting the northern plains is snarling travel across the country Wednesday. 

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 44 flights had been canceled and 28 delayed as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware

Several feet of snow are forecast in some areas through the northern plains, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. 

Related

Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold

The snowfall throughout the plains could be historic, according to the National Weather Service, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

Related

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair covers morning breaking news and enterprise for The Seattle Times.

Most Read Local Stories