A winter storm hitting the northern plains is snarling travel across the country Wednesday.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 44 flights had been canceled and 28 delayed as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Several feet of snow are forecast in some areas through the northern plains, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures.

The snowfall throughout the plains could be historic, according to the National Weather Service, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.