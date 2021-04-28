A 2-year-old suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after falling out of a first-floor window Tuesday, and the Marysville Fire District is using the accident to remind people of the dangers of open windows as warm weather approaches.

The child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after falling 6 feet onto concrete, the fire district said on Facebook.

“Window screens are not strong enough to support the weight of a child,” fire officials said.

To prevent similar falls, officials said people should check their windows and install locks or guards that prevent windows from fully opening.

“Another thing you can do is move furniture away from windows so kids can’t climb on it.”

If a child does fall from a window, call 911 and do not move them as it could make their injuries worse, the fire district said in its post.