A fire at a metal recycling center in Woodinville sent plumes of dark smoke over state Highway 522 Wednesday evening.

A heap of scrap metal, rubber and styrofoam caught fire at Schnitzer Steel around 6 p.m., said Heather Chadwick, a spokeswoman for Snohomish County Fire District 7. None of the burning materials are toxic, but officials are advising nearby residents to close their windows because of the strong smell and heavy smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters battling the single-alarm commercial fire will likely be there for the rest of the evening, Chadwick said.

The fire department has contacted Washington State Patrol and local police to assist in managing traffic and preventing collisions. As of 7 p.m., there were no lane closures.