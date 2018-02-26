Scientist says it was just a clerical mistake, but opponents of the use of pesticides on oyster beds now question his credibility.

A Washington State University researcher whose work is at the heart of a controversial proposal to treat oyster beds with a shrimp-killing pesticide has paid a $450 fine to settle a complaint leveled against him with the Washington State Executive Ethics Board.

A stipulated agreement and order from the board says that Kim Patten, director of WSU’s Long Beach Extension Unit in Pacific County, “used state resources for private benefit.”

Board Chair John Ladenburg Sr. said Patten used his government computer, an official email account and his position as a government scientist to promote his own private interests.

Patten describes the infraction as a clerical error and says he agreed to the fine to avoid a costly and time-consuming legal battle.

“I take full responsibility for the finding of the ethics board,” Patten wrote in an email. “That issue has been resolved and repaired and it is time to move forward on continuing to help solve the complex natural resources issues that are occurring in SW Washington.”

According to the Nov. 17 Ethics Board order, Patten submitted multiple comments to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board both as a scientist and the owner of a private clam bed. The Weed Control Board was considering proposals that would set the stage for use of the pesticide Imazamox to kill Japanese eelgrass, a nonnative species that growers said was choking out shellfish beds.

Patten supported the use of the pesticide, but also stood to benefit if it was approved, Ladenburg said.

“He has a conflict of interest in the whole process of influencing the Weed Control Board,” Ladenburg said. “If it goes his way his land is more valuable, so that raises the question of whether he is being a disinterested scientist … or is he trying to manipulate the government to do things that benefit him.”

In one of his comments, Patten said Japanese eelgrass reduced the yield of his personal clam bed by half. He also objected to a proposed 10-meter buffer around pesticide-treated areas, which he said could cost him $5,000 to $6,000 in crop loss.

In addition, Patten used his own property as one of several test sites in a research project on the pesticide partially funded by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The ethics board was particularly concerned that Patten’s conflicts cropped up several times, and could undermine confidence in his research, Ladenburg said.

“You can see how this looks to the public,” Ladenburg said. “Now people are going to question all his research because he had a personal interest.”

But Patten says his only lapse was failing to remove his WSU signature page from comments sent to the Weed Control Board via a Gmail account that he uses for both work and personal messages because WSU’s email system doesn’t work well on the coast.

Including his own clam bed in the research project actually cost him money, Patten said. The harvested clams had to be picked apart for data collection and so couldn’t be sold.

Patten also said the ethics case should not call his research into question.

“My research and study has spanned almost thirty years with a singular focus on preserving the ecology and economy of Willapa Bay,” he wrote in the email. “My life’s work has been devoted to this effort, and it is vital that we move forward in focusing on scientific study. “

WSU did not take any action against him, Patten added. A WSU spokesman said the university reviewed the case, but would not comment on a personnel matter.

However, Patten’s credibility as a scientist has become an issue in the ongoing debate over the use of another pesticide — a neurotoxin called imidacloprid — to kill native burrowing shrimp that churn tidelands into soft mud that swallows up commercially valuable oysters.

Patten’s job is to conduct research in support of shellfish growers and he’s one of the only scientists who studies the burrowing shrimp and their impact on oyster beds. He has documented economic impacts caused by the shrimp and tried and failed to find nonchemical control methods. His studies, which also conclude imidacloprid is safe and effective for shrimp control, are cited more than 80 times in the Washington Department of Ecology’s (DOE) latest environmental review of a proposal to spray oyster beds with the neurotoxic chemical.

Several groups and individuals who commented in opposition to the spraying raised questions about Patten’s ethics violation and the trustworthiness of his research.

“Simply put, even if he’s an outstanding researcher worthy of praise, Mr. Patten has acted as an aggressive proponent of these permits rather than a fact finder and researcher,” says a comment from Twin Harbors Fish & Wildlife Advocacy in Gray’s Harbor County.

A DOE spokeswoman said the ethical violations “were not related to the quality of (Patten’s) research,” and that his work remains part of the record.

This is the second time the state has taken up the issue of burrowing shrimp and oysters. An earlier permit that allowed spraying of the neurotoxin was withdrawn after a public uproar in 2015, including from celebrity chefs in Seattle who said they were horrified and would never serve chemically treated oysters.

The new environmental review is of a scaled-back spraying plan proposed by the Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association.

The review, which was completed in January, concluded that the spraying could be harmful to other marine creatures, including worms, crustaceans and the fish and birds that feed on them. It also noted uncertainty about long-term and cumulative impacts of the pesticide.

DOE is expected to make a final decision on the permit soon.