CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — In his new autobiography, retired astronaut Scott Kelly gives an unflinchingly blunt take on his U.S. record-breaking year in space.
This isn’t your usual astronaut’s memoir.
Kelly recounts dumpster diving on the International Space Station for discarded meals after a supply capsule was destroyed. He writes about the congestion, headaches and burning eyes he endured from high carbon dioxide levels.
In his book, Kelly tells how prostate cancer surgery almost got him banned from space station duty. He also tells how his vision problem during an earlier spaceflight almost cost him the one-year mission, which spanned from March 2015 to March 2016.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Kelly says his goal in writing “”Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery,’ was to tell the whole story.
The book comes out Tuesday.