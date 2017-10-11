CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — In his new autobiography, retired astronaut Scott Kelly gives an unflinchingly blunt take on his U.S. record-breaking year in space.

This isn’t your usual astronaut’s memoir.

Kelly recounts dumpster diving on the International Space Station for discarded meals after a supply capsule was destroyed. He writes about the congestion, headaches and burning eyes he endured from high carbon dioxide levels.

In his book, Kelly tells how prostate cancer surgery almost got him banned from space station duty. He also tells how his vision problem during an earlier spaceflight almost cost him the one-year mission, which spanned from March 2015 to March 2016.

Kelly says his goal in writing “”Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery,’ was to tell the whole story.

The book comes out Tuesday.