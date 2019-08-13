It’s going to be a good week for sun-cravers and star-gazers alike.

Monday’s dry, warm weather should continue throughout the week, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle

And while the sky is unlikely to be perfectly cloudless all week, she said, it’s looking clear enough early Wednesday and Thursday morning to make it worth getting up early to catch a glimpse of this year’s Perseid meteor showers.

The annual meteor shower peaked on Tuesday morning but will still be visible and worth viewing the rest of the week.

Because the moon is nearly full and so bright in the sky during most of the night, astronomers recommend getting up at least an hour before dawn for the best chance to view the spectacle.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Perseids are the most popular meteor shower because they peak on warm August nights in the Northern Hemisphere.

Spaceweather.com recommends waking up “early — very early — about an hour before sunrise, when the moon is low and the shower’s radiant is high in the sky. Forecasters expect dozens of Perseids per hour to streak across the briefly-dark predawn sky.”

The sun rises in Seattle shortly after 6 a.m. this week. Tomorrow, the moon sets at 4:59 a.m.