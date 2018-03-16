“One possibility is they evolved to be able to sing what other birds cannot hear, and can hear back from other birds on their own private channel,” says Claudio Mello, researcher and author of the study.

Claudio Mello was conducting research in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest about 20 years ago when he heard a curious sound. It was high-pitched and reedy, like a pin scratching metal.

A cricket? A tree frog? No, a hummingbird.

At least that’s what Mello, a behavioral neuroscientist at Oregon Health and Science University, concluded at the time. Despite extensive deforestation, the Atlantic Forest is one of Earth’s great cradles of biological diversity. It is home to about 2,200 species of animals, including about 40 species of hummingbirds. The variety of hummingbirds makes it difficult to isolate specific noises without sophisticated listening or recording devices.

In 2015, Mello returned to the forest with microphones used to record high-frequency bat noises. The recordings he made confirmed that the calls were coming from black jacobin hummingbirds. The species is found in other parts of South America, too, and researchers are unsure whether the sound is emitted by males, females or both, although they have confirmed that juvenile black jacobins do not make them.

When Mello and his team analyzed the noise — a triplet of syllables produced in rapid succession — they discovered it was well above the normal hearing range of birds. Peak hearing sensitivity for most birds is believed to rest between 2 to 3 kilohertz. (Humans are most sensitive to noises between 1 and 4 kilohertz.) “No one has ever described that a bird can hear even above 8, 9 kilohertz,” said Mello.

But “the fundamental frequency of those calls was above 10 kilohertz,” he said. “That’s what was really amazing.”

The findings, published Monday in the journal Current Biology, suggest that black jacobins either can hear sounds that other birds cannot, or cannot hear the sounds they are making.

Though additional study is needed to be sure, Mello considers it unlikely that a bird would evolve to make noises it can’t detect. Instead, he believes the hummingbirds have adapted to the cacophony of their environment by finding their own wavelength on which to communicate.

“There’s high pressure to communicate and not interfere with other birds,” in such a crowded environment, he said. “One possibility is they evolved to be able to sing what other birds cannot hear, and can hear back from other birds on their own private channel.”

Other animals native to noisy environments have been known to establish their own communication channels on less-crowded frequencies. In 2009, a species of frog on the Southeast Asian island of Borneo was shown to communicate using ultrasonic calls ranging up to 38 kilohertz, the highest frequency any amphibian species has been shown to hear.

To confirm that the black jacobin can hear its own calls, the researchers would need to study the hairs and cells of their ears, or observe how they react to the sounds when isolated.

Though such studies would need to be conducted in a lab, Mello hopes the current paper is a reminder of the importance of doing research in the wild, especially in diverse environments like the Atlantic Forest.

“Going out to the field and studying biodiversity in this complex environment, there’s still a lot of things to be learned,” he said.