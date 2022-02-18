Fossilized plants discovered in the San Juan Islands have some paleobotanists scratching their heads.

The mystery centers on two fossilized winged fruits discovered by fossil hunters on Sucia Island. The island is one of the northernmost San Juan Islands and is accessible only by watercraft.

Now, scientists are wondering how the fossils ended up there.

Both fossils are from a genus previously believed to be limited to the Southern Hemisphere during the Cretaceous period. New research published in January in the journal New Phytologist is prompting scientists to rethink how plants may have been dispersed over 66 million years ago.

“In some ways this is like finding a penguin in North America,” said Brian Atkinson, a co-author of the research report and an assistant professor at the University of Kansas.

Ceratopetalum, the fossils’ assigned genus, still has living members in the form of shrubs or trees today in eastern Australia and Papua New Guinea, said Keana Tang, a doctoral student at the University of Kansas and the study’s lead author. While the fruits typically may be dispersed by wind, it is not clear how the fossil made its way to North America, she said.

The findings suggest the fossilized plants’ family may have been more common than previously thought.

“Or was this just kind of a lucky chance, where it somehow transported northwards through an exchange from the Antarctic to South America to North America?” Tang said.

The fossils were collected by citizen scientists David Starr and Jim Goedert, who had been granted a scientific research permit. The fossils were then scanned at the University of Michigan, Atkinson said. At the University of Kansas, Tang further analyzed the fossils using a painstaking process known as the “cellulose acetate peeling” technique.

During the process, the rock face is polished, dipped into a mild hydrochloric acid solution, and then rinsed with water and acetone to produce a very thin sheet. The process lets scientists see a very thin section of the rock that is just a few micrometers thick.

The technique let Tang analyze the entire fossils, layer by layer, and see different structures in the rock matrix, she said.

Sucia Island Marine State Park is managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Fossils and other paleontological resources cannot be collected without a scientific research permit.