If you can manage to stay awake past midnight, you might be rewarded with a show as two overlapping meteor showers peak Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday.

About 20 to 25 meteors per hour from the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will radiate near the constellations of Aquarius and Capricornus in the southern sky.

Viewing conditions will be better in the eastern portion of Washington state, but the meteor showers should still be visible in the Seattle area, especially with the clear skies expected, according to AccuWeather.

The best time to look will be after midnight Pacific time, but some bright streaks will still illuminate the darkness later in the night. No special equipment is needed to see the meteor showers.

Stargazers who miss tonight’s shower will soon have another chance. The Perseids will peak the night of Aug. 12 into the early hours the next day.