Bright lights lit up Pacific Northwest skies on Thursday night, but they weren’t a string of slow-motion falling stars or meteors. Instead, they were the burning remains of rocket bits finally dropping back into Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet, citing preliminary information about the astral occurrence that was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no expected impacts on the ground.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was delivering Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, into orbit earlier this week.

While we await further confirmation on the details, here's the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 26, 2021