The moon will be at its biggest and brightest Monday night and early Tuesday morning, coming closest to Earth around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

If you’re up late enough Monday night, take a peek at the moon. It will be at its biggest and brightest.

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit — a state called “perigee” — around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to NASA.

It will be the closest and brightest supermoon of 2019.

The term “supermoon,” coined by astrologer Richard Nolle 40 years ago, refers to a full moon that looks bigger or brighter than usual. We’re being treated to three in a row for the first three months of the year, and February’s will be the pinnacle of those.

“In addition, full moons during Northern Hemisphere winters tend to be brighter, because the Earth and moon are closer to the sun and because the full moon rides higher in the sky,” according to NASA.

While you’re looking skyward on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, you might also be able to see some planets. “As evening twilight ends, Mars will appear in the west-southwest about 48 degrees above the horizon, (and) Mercury will appear in the west about 3 degrees above the horizon,” according to NASA.

A short glossary of moon names: