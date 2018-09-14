Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition. No serious injuries were reported.

A Federal Way School District bus with three students on board crashed near Auburn Friday, according to the Auburn Police Department. No serious injuries were reported.

Police believe the bus driver “had a medical condition” that caused him to go off the road and hit a power pole, said Auburn Police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker. Stocker did not know more about the medical condition. The incident happened in the 28900 block of 51st Avenue South at about 2:45 or 2:50 p.m., Stocker said.

The bus was for special-needs students, Stocker said. Students suffered some minor injuries and lacerations, “but nothing serious and life threatening,” Stocker said. Students were transported to the hospital and the driver was assessed at the scene, Stocker said.