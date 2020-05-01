Local News Scenes from May Day 2020 in Seattle Originally published May 1, 2020 at 12:08 pmUpdated May 1, 2020 at 1:42 pm Scenes from May Day 2020 in SeattleBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day May 1: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day April 30, Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 29: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle Police: Vancouver man facing murder charge for hitting skateboarder says he meant to ‘scare him’ Share story By Seattle Times photo staff Seattle Times photo staff