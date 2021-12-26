We didn’t quite get a white Christmas, but Seattleites woke up to a snowy winter wonderland on Sunday morning, with two to five inches of snow having fallen overnight in King County.
Here’s a look at scenes from around the city on Sunday morning as the region braces for more snow.
From South Seattle to Queen Anne, Magnolia, Bothell and parts in between, people woke up to a winter wonderland.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.