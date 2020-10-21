By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Get ready for possible freezing temperatures in the Seattle area
- Fall surge of COVID-19 is hitting Washington, state officials warn
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 20: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled for Washington state
- Inslee announces new COVID-19 restrictions at Washington colleges in response to outbreaks
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.