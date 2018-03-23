The $3 million project doubled the size of the park, adding a new performance space with seating and micro-stages.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will host a celebration Saturday for the expansion of Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District.

The event will feature a lion dance by Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness and a performance by the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, and activities will include face painting and park games, according to the city.

The $3 million project doubled the size of the park at Maynard Avenue South and South King Street, adding a new performance space with seating and micro-stages.

The expanded park first opened last June, and the project was completed last month with the installation of an artistic metal gateway meant to welcome visitors.

Pingpong tables, planted terraces, exercise machines, a badminton area and shade trees round out the new park. Saturday’s event will run from 1 to 3 p.m.