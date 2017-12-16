SantaCon, an annual mass gathering of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes, takes place in cities around the world.
Hundreds of red-and-white clad merrymakers paraded through the streets of downtown Seattle on Saturday as part of SantaCon.
