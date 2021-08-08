By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle Archdiocese plan to close churches stirs sadness, anger and resistance VIEW
- One Seattle candidate came from nowhere to win a spot in the general election. What's Ken Wilson's secret?
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- I-5 south reopening after lengthy closure for pedestrian in the roadway
- COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Washington state. Here's what to know about masking and breakthrough infections
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.