City officials haven't yet determined the full extent of the attack, which has affected internal shared files.
The city of Sammamish declared an emergency on Wednesday in response to a ransomware attack on the city’s computer system.
The emergency declaration by interim City Manager Larry Patterson allowed the city to bring in a third-party security expert without having to go through the standard contracting process, the city said in a statement.
It also raised Patterson’s spending authority to exceed $50,000 without City Council approval, Sammamish Mayor Christie Malchow said in a tweet.
The attack was discovered Wednesday morning and has affected internal shared files, city spokeswoman Sharon Gavin said. Computers at City Hall were shut down for much of Wednesday, she said.
Most Read Local Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- End Daylight Saving Time in Washington? Why a state lawmaker thinks the effort has a chance this year
- Seattle-area residents least likely in nation to give their neighborhoods top marks | FYI Guy
- Could the humble TSA agent save democracy? Increasingly they're being asked to try | Danny Westneat
- Lawyer: No proof nurse raped Arizona patient who had baby WATCH
City officials haven’t yet determined the full extent of the attack but have taken down a building-permit portal and map services as a precaution, Gavin said. Residents will need to go in to City Hall to access those services, she said.
The city will release more information as the situation develops, Gavin said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.