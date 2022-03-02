By
After decades of serious decline, kokanee salmon are the target of restoration in Lake Sammamish.
Greg Gilbert
Most Read Local Stories
- Gov. Inslee will lift Washington's COVID-19 mask requirements on March 12 after change to federal guidelines
- Should you unmask in WA? Check the COVID risk level where you live
- In a blow to progressives, Douglas County court strikes down WA's new capital-gains tax
- Here's proof the pandemic culture wars were never about the pandemic
- Downtown Seattle bakery closes, citing excessive crime, after fatal shooting Sunday
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.