The White House announced Monday it was closing the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of a former spy in Britain. The administration said it chose to close the Seattle facility because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy submarine base and Boeing.

Most of the dozen or so people who were seeking help at Russia’s consulate in Seattle were turned away Monday morning, hours after the Trump administration announced it would be shuttering the diplomatic outpost and expelling 60 Russian diplomats nationwide as a way of punishing Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

The consulate, on the 25th floor of One Union Square at 600 University Street, was given until April 2 to cease operations. But workers were already turning away people, including a woman who flew in from California to get help. San Francisco’s consulate was closed last year.

“I came over. Took the day off work,” said Luda Rieve, of San Diego, who was hoping to submit a passport renewal application. “It’s unpleasant to see this. I don’t think it was a surprise to them (consulate officials). But it was a surprise to people who flew here.”

Rieve, who said she has both American and Russian citizenship, and has family and friends in Russia, did not know what she would have to do to be able to visit Russia again. Her Russian passport expires in November, she said.

“It’s tense. I understand the reasons for closing. I understand the tensions between countries,” she said. “It’s a pity.”

Some work is being done for people with documents in the final stages of processing, such as a woman who said her first name was Lana. She rushed to the consulate Monday after hearing the news it would close to pick up a passport that was waiting for her.

Senior Trump administration officials said all 60 Russians were spies working in the U.S. under diplomatic cover, including a dozen at Russia’s mission to the United Nations. The officials said the administration was acting jointly with European nations to send a message to Russia’s leaders about the “unacceptably high” number of Russian intelligence operatives in the U.S.

The expelled Russians, who have not been publicly named, will have seven days to leave the U.S. with their families, said the officials. Senior administration officials told The Washington Post they believe the Seattle consulate has served as a key outpost in Russia’s intelligence operation.

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation serves Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Without the Seattle office, that leaves just three Russian Consulates in the U.S.: Washington D.C., New York and Houston, according to the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

There are more than 88,000 Russians living in Washington state, according to 2016 Census data, with 25,000 of those stating they were foreign-born.

Naval Base Kitsap

In ordering the Seattle consulate closed, administration officials cited its proximity to both Boeing and a U.S. Navy submarine base. Naval Base Kitsap’s submarine base at Bangor has eight nuclear-armed subs and is located 20 miles northwest of downtown Seattle on Hood Canal. It is the West Coast’s only Trident submarine base.

Although the nation’s stockpile of nuclear weapons has decreased in the past 10 years, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, one decade ago more than one-quarter of America’s 9,962 nuclear weapons were located at the Bangor submarine base on Hood Canal.

This made Bangor the largest nuclear weapons storehouse in the United States, and possibly the world, and is why anti-war activists often staged protests at the base.

Other Western Washington military bases include Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a combined Army and Air Force installation south of Tacoma, as well as Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, which is home to the electronic air attack EA-18G Growlers along with patrol and reconnaissance squadrons of the P-3 Orion, P-8 Poseidon and EP-3E Aries.

All sorts of military exercises unfold around Western Washington. That training footprint has expanded in recent years and the Navy, which currently uses five state parks for stealth shore landings, has proposed using up 29 parks ranging from Cape Disappointment at the state’s southwest tip to Deception Pass.

The rapidly evolving capabilities of drones have added a new security concern for military bases in Washington and elsewhere in the country.

In February 2016, a Navy employee spotted a drone flying in prohibited airspace over Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.

The Feb. 8 sighting was confirmed by a Navy spokeswoman, who in a written statement that month said the incident is under investigation in coordination with civilian law enforcement.

That investigation has included deploying Navy security officials to question homeowners who live near Bangor, according to Alan Starcevich, a Kitsap County resident who says he was interviewed by two base agents.

Bangor puts a premium on security. A shoreline sign not far from Starcevich’s house declares: “Warning — U.S. Navy Restricted Area. Keep Out. Use of Force Authorized.”

Boeing

The U.S. government’s mention of Boeing as a possible target of spying in Seattle caught company executives off guard.

On Monday, Boeing officials “declined to comment or speculate” on what is behind the U.S. action.

Still, the everyday working security assumption must be that a superpower wanting to spy on U.S. technology must routinely try to get a look inside Boeing, the nation’s second largest defense contractor.

Boeing has very close commercial contacts with Russia, including large and vital contracts to supply titanium for its commercial jets.

While it’s possible the Russians may have engaged in commercial espionage, attempting to learn the secrets of Boeing’s more advanced commercial jet technology, there’s been no public hint of that nor does the White House statement suggest that.

If the underlying concern is military technology, then the focus could be on the Navy’s P-8 anti-submarine hunter, the Air Force KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, and the facilities in Seattle that maintain and upgrade the various Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft developed by Boeing.

The P-8 anti-submarine plane is designed to hunt, find and destroy submarines, especially those great-power submarines potentially armed with nuclear missiles.

This aircraft is therefore an important part of U.S. defenses against any threat from a nuclear superpower.

The P-8 is assembled in Renton. However, the important secrets would be at the facility beside Boeing Field in Seattle where all the P-8’s military systems are installed, including the sensors that detect undersea activity.

San Francisco consulate shuttered

Last year, the Trump administration ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate-General and consular residence in San Francisco. On Sept. 1, 2017, black smoke was seen rising from the roof of San Francisco Consulate-General building, leading to speculation that diplomats were burning documents ahead of their exit.

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told The Moscow Times that the smoke was the result of activities undertaken to “preserve the building,” such as “closing the windows, lowering the curtains, cutting off the water, turning off the lights, closing the doors, throwing away the garbage” and other activities.

In San Francisco, the former home of the consul general and his family was searched by State Department officials after it was vacated.

“We conducted a walk-through to secure the residential portions of the buildings and confirm that all residents had left the premises,” the State Department said in a statement.

In Seattle, the consul-general residence is located in the historic Samuel Hyde House at 3726 East Madison Street.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the actions would make the U.S. safer by “reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations” that threaten U.S. national security.

“With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences,” Sanders said Monday morning.

The move was one of the most significant actions President Donald Trump’s administration has taken to date to push back on Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Less than a week ago, Trump congratulated Putin by phone for his re-election but didn’t raise the spy case, renewing questions about whether the U.S. president is too soft on the Kremlin.

The U.S. actions came as more than a dozen nations, including those in Russia’s neighborhood, were expected to announce similar steps to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in their countries or other actions to punish Moscow. Poland summoned Russia’s ambassador for talks, and its foreign ministry was among several in Europe planning news conferences later Monday.

Britain has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats, accusing them of being undeclared intelligence agents, which led Russia to expel the same number of British diplomats. The European Union has already recalled its ambassador to Russia.

The steps on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean add to a serious escalation of tensions between Russia and the West that has been building since the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer convicted of spying for the U.K., and his daughter, Yulia. The two remain in critical condition and unconscious. A policeman who responded to their home was also injured.

Britain has accused Moscow of perpetrating the attack using a Soviet-developed nerve agent known as Novichok. The U.S., France and Germany have agreed it’s highly likely Russia was responsible.

Russia’s government has denied responsibility and has blasted Britain’s investigation into the poisoning. There was no immediate reaction from Russia on Monday to the U.S. announcement.

This report includes information from The Associated Press.