Local immigrants’-rights advocates are demanding an investigation into the death of a Russian asylum-seeker after he went on a hunger strike for almost three months at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Amar Mergansana, 40, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center, according to the Pierce County medical examiner. Mergansana had been moved from the detention center to St. Joseph on Nov. 15 after being found unconscious. Media reports at the time erroneously reported that Mergansana had died.

The Pierce County medical examiner has yet to conduct an autopsy or determine the cause of death, said Ryann Sale, an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office. A spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the agency plans to issue a statement about Mergansana’s death by Monday

Mergansana came to the United States in December, crossing into the country from Mexico near San Diego, according to Maru Mora-Villalpando, an organizer with The Northwest Detention Center Resistance (NWDC Resistance).

Mergansana told advocates he was fleeing violence in Russia. He “said he was afraid of going back, and that he was afraid of the [Russian] government,” said Mora-Villalpando, whose organization met with Mergansana during his 86-day hunger strike.

Mergansana applied for asylum soon after crossing the border, but was detained by ICE and sent to the Tacoma detention center to await deportation, according to a statement from NWDC Resistance. There, Mergansana started a hunger strike to protest conditions at the center, a privately run facility owned by the company GEO Group.

Mora-Villalpando and other immigration advocates blamed ICE and the Northwest Detention Center for Mergansana’s death. Despite being on a hunger strike, Mora-Villalpando said Mergansana was kept in solitary confinement at the detention center rather than at a medical facility where his condition could have been observed.

Mora-Villalpando said her organization wants Mergansana’s death to be investigated by the state as well as by the city of Tacoma, which has licensing authority over the detention center. She said the group was holding a vigil for Mergansana Sunday night at St. Joseph Medical Center and was planning a second vigil at 7 p.m. Monday at the detention center.