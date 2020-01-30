Baby No. 3 is on his or her way to the home of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara.

Wilson announced the news on his Twitter account early Thursday, posting a selfie with his bearded visage in the foreground and Ciara in the background, pregnant and striking a pose.

This will be the power couple’s second biological child but the third they are raising together, as Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Wilson became Future Jr.’s stepfather when he and Ciara wed in England in July 2016, according to TMZ. Sienna Princess was born in April 2017, said TMZ.

A due date for the new baby was not announced.

Ciara is scheduled to perform at a Super Bowl concert on Saturday in Miami.

The couple has a home in Medina.