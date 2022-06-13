Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's rainy June continues. Here's what to expect this week
- What you need to know about access to COVID antiviral drugs and therapeutics in King County and WA
- 'They're everywhere': The never-ending battle to control noxious weeds in WA VIEW
- Structural damage closes Lind Avenue overpass in Renton
- Five WA men among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.