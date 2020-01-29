The Seattle Boat Show, at CenturyLink Field Event Center, closes Saturday. At South Lake Union, also part of the show, you can see boats in the water.
There are more than 1,000 boats, new and used, with a free shuttle running between the two sites.
There are more than 200 free seminars offered, on everything from diesel-engine maintenance to lingcod fishing and cruising in Croatia.
