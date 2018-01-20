Following the Seattle Women’s March, businesses and nonprofits are hosting gatherings ranging from potlucks to panel discussions to performances to keep the activism going.

From Seattle to Sammamish, nonprofits and businesses will host a series of activism gatherings Sunday — Round 2 after Saturday’s Seattle Women’s March — for people who want to change politics or promote social justice.

The goal of Sunday’s initiative, called Womxn Act on Seattle, is to foster new conversations around gender, race, sexuality and politics, according to organizers.

It marks one year since crowds across the state, country and globe marched to decry President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Where and when you can get involved Sunday: • Pioneer Square: Amplifier Impact Hub, 220 Second Ave. S., 12:30 to 5 p.m. • Downtown: City Hall,600 Fourth Ave., 10 a.m. to noon. • Central District: Casa Latina, 317 17th Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. • Capitol Hill: The Riveter, 1517 12th Ave., Suite 101, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Lower Queen Anne: Seattle Children’s Theater, 201 Thomas St., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. • Greenwood: Phinney Neighborhood Association, 6532 Phinney Ave N., 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Bellevue: Crossroads Mall, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Redmond: Muslim Association of Puget Sound, 17550 N.E. 67th Court, 2 to 6 p.m. • Sammamish:Central Washington University, 120 228th Ave. N.E., Noon to 4 p.m. Womxn Act on Seattle organizers

Nine locations, deemed neighborhood “hubs,” and some stand-alone places are hosting events ranging from potlucks to speeches to performances throughout the day.

Among the hubs is Seattle’s City Hall where local leaders, such as Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Councilmembers M. Lorena González and Teresa Mosqueda, will host a panel discussion on the “experience and perspective of women in power, with an emphasis in the intersections of race and gender. ”

Galen Erickson, 35, a relationship coach for men, will lead another discussion about physical boundaries and consent at The Riveter on Capitol Hill to explore nuances amid the national reckoning over sexual abuse and harassment.

“A lot of guys want to know what they can do, how they can do better,” Erickson said.

