A fire at a four-story building in Seattle’s Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that’s visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning.

Seattle fire crews responded to the fire in the 700 block of King Street around 10:15 a.m. and had the fire under control shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

According to SFD, the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor, and spread through a duct system. Firefighters entered the building through Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese food restaurant, and applied water on the fire from inside the building, Tinsley said. The fire is under control and there were no reported injuries.

The building has businesses on the first two floors and apartments on the top two floors, Tinsley said. Investigators are still assessing damage and South King Street is closed while units are still on scene, she said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised drivers on I-5 by Yesler Way to slow down and use headlights if visibility is reduced, as smoke may linger.

700 block of S. King St.: video from the scene. Firefighters conducted an interior attack to get water on the fire in the kitchen. Fire investigators are on scene and will begin their investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/4C90nqn7rq — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 1, 2022

This story will be updated.