A fire at a four-story building in Seattle’s Chinatown International District is causing heavy smoke that’s visible from Interstate 5 on Thursday morning.

Seattle fire crews responded to the fire in the 700 block of King Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. The location reported is the address of Harbor City Restaurant, a dim sum and Chinese restaurant in Chinatown ID.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor and spread through a duct system. The fire is under control and there were no reported injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area, and nearby roads are closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised drivers on I-5 by Yesler Way to slow down and use headlights if visibility is reduced, as smoke may linger.

700 block of S. King St.: video from the scene. Firefighters conducted an interior attack to get water on the fire in the kitchen. Fire investigators are on scene and will begin their investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/4C90nqn7rq — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 1, 2022

