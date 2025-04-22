A rockslide Tuesday morning has blocked a stretch of Chuckanut Drive in Skagit County with a pile of boulders stacked 20 to 30 feet high, the Washington State Patrol said.

Both lanes are fully blocked on the road, also named Highway 11, just north of Blanchard Road at milepost 10.

Chuckanut Drive, which ends near the Fairhaven district of Bellingham, is popular for its scenic views of Puget Sound, its hikes and beaches in places like Larrabee State Park, and its destination seafood restaurants.

The road is closed just south of the Oyster Dome trailhead, so drivers coming from Bellingham will still be able to access the hike, but nothing south of it. The closure is also north of Chuckanut Manor Seafood & Grill, so the restaurant is only accessible from the Skagit County side of Chuckanut Drive.

The rockslide was reported at 8:33 a.m., State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese said, adding that, “WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) are coming up with a game plan for what tools and what resources they need to clear it up” and make sure the road is safely passable.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen, so drivers should take alternate routes while emergency crews work to clear up the scene, WSDOT said in a post on X. This could be an “extended road closure,” WSDOT said.

The slide did not impact the nearby train tracks, WSDOT said.