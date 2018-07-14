The rock — alternately known as “graffiti rock,” “the rock,” “Bellingham rock” and “Samish rock” -- has been painted, then repainted, so many times over the years that the layers of paint are many inches thick.

BELLINGHAM — For decades, a boulder perched above Interstate 5 about four miles south of the city has served as the community’s billboard — a public spot on the side of the road to paint messages of celebration, love and loss.

Over the years, people have wondered who was the first to paint what’s been called “graffiti rock,” “the rock,” “Bellingham rock” and “Samish rock.”

That stretch of I-5 through Bellingham was completed in 1966, after workers had drilled and blasted rock to make way for the freeway. It seemed the rock was painted not too long after.

Dan McNamara and his family said he was the first person to paint the rock when he did so in August 1969 as a 17-year-old high- school student.

He wrote “Sealth ’70” to commemorate his class at Chief Sealth High School in Seattle.

“The freeway was brand-new when I was a teenager,” McNamara said. McNamara lives in Seattle but the family has had a cabin at Lake Samish since the 1960s.

He decided to leave his mark during one of their summer trips to the cabin.

“It was the only graffiti I ever did,” McNamara said, adding he was amazed that his father not only pulled over so he could paint the rock but also took a photo.

The rock has been painted, then repainted, so many times over the years — sometimes in quick succession — that the layers of paint are many inches thick.

If you decide to leave your own mark, keep in mind that the Washington State Patrol doesn’t like people pulling over to the side of the highway to paint the rock or to admire it. It’s better to have someone drop you off, then pick you up.

The messages are visible from the northbound lanes, on the right, so keep it clean.

Here are a few of the words that have been painted on the rock over the years, and the stories behind what has been a decades-long tradition, as told to The Bellingham Herald.

• Remembering

two sons

Two young men went out kayaking on Bellingham Bay on March 11, 2001.

Jim Robinson and Braden Talbott Lindholdt, both 20, hadn’t kayaked before.

They knew how to swim, but they weren’t wearing life jackets. It was, after all, going to be a quick paddle close to shore at Larrabee State Park.

Their kayaks were later found at the mouth of the Nooksack River. They never were. It’s believed they drowned.

Every year, their mothers — Bellingham resident Mary Jo Gran and Mount Vernon resident Vicki Talbott — paint the rock the night before March 11 for their sons. Gran is Jim’s mother. Talbott is Braden’s.

In emails, Gran explained why they return every year.

“We make it a celebration. We don’t make it a sad thing. We have fun painting it each year and think our sons would think it was hilarious seeing us doing it. We have had some mishaps some years — dead battery, sprayed myself in the face, been stopped twice by State Patrol — but we come back year after year. We just honor them.”

•Rock on

Nothing says “welcome to your 50th high-school reunion” like seeing your graduating class painted on the side of the road.

Some Bellingham High School graduates made that happen on Aug. 29, 2015, when they painted “BHS 65” on the rock to welcome their former classmates to the reunion, which was that evening.

Among them was Beverly Belka.

“One of the gals had painted it before in the ’80s, and thought it would be a good idea. The freeway was built when we were in junior high and the rock being painted was part of our ‘Hamster Heritage,’ ” she said.

Who had the idea to paint it for your reunion?

Belka: “Not sure! But so glad we did. A fellow ’65er was driving north on I-5 to attend the reunion when he thought about the rock and hoped and hoped, and thought, ‘no way’ and then, there it was!”

•Remembering a

mother, a brother

Bellingham resident Rebecca Hawk said painting the rock was about remembering family.

She explained: “My siblings and I have painted that rock twice now in honor of our mother, who passed away a little over 14 years ago.

“And the most recent time, we also painted it for my brother Calvin, who committed suicide mid-October of 2015.”

“It felt good to do something for those we’ve lost and loved.”

•Soccer rock

Sports is a favorite topic for the rock.

People have publicly declared their love for their school’s team, or their team’s championships, by spray-painting it on the rock’s face for passing motorists to see.

They’ve done it for the Seattle Seahawks, too.

That includes this sports memory from the 1980s, when a team turned the rock into a soccer ball.

Bellingham resident Christy Wales explained: “The Bellingham Drillers Women’s Soccer Team painting the rock after winning a tournament down south. We painted it a few times, this was (in 1986). I’m on top with the sunglasses.”