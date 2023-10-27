A man died from his injuries after a 100-foot fall Friday while rock climbing in Index.

Sky Valley Fire crews responded around 6 p.m. to reports of a climber who wasn’t moving after a fall at Upper Index Town Wall, said Sky Valley Fire Chief Eric Andrews.

It took paramedics about an hour to hike through the rugged landscape and find the climber, Andrews said.

They found the climber with life-threatening injuries and were working with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to bring in a helicopter hoist. The man died before crews could get him out.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue also responded.