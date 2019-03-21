Police have identified the road-rage suspect who killed a sheriff’s deputy, wounded a police officer and died in a Central Washington shootout, but said Thursday they were investigating the suspect’s background and why he led the officers on a chase before the gun battle.

Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said the suspect was Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, 29, a resident of nearby Ellensburg.

Flores Del Toro died in a hospital a short time after the Tuesday evening gun battle.

Investigators do not know why Flores Del Toro fled and there were no warrants pending for his arrest, Hansberry said.

Police in the past “had limited contacts with him,” which Hansberry described as “nothing of real significance” without providing further details.

Officers tried to stop Flores Del Toro’s vehicle after they received a complaint about the motorist’s driving that authorities have described as a “road-rage-type event” without disclosing more details.

Advertising

Police chased Flores Del Toro’s car, which stopped in a house trailer park near the small town of Kittitas, about 5 miles from Ellensburg. Flores Del Toro got out of the vehicle and used a handgun to exchange gunfire with officers, Hansberry said.

Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson, 42, was killed and Kittitas police Officer Benito Chavez, 22, was shot in the leg, suffering a shattered femur. He was hospitalized Thursday in satisfactory condition.

Thompson was married with three children.

Chavez was hired for the three-person Kittitas police department in July, officials said.

It was the first fatal shooting of a law-enforcement officer in Kittitas County since 1927, officials said.