A gust of warm southern air brought rain into Western Washington this week, and it could persist into next week.

The subtropic weather system, which the National Weather Service in Seattle described in a tweet as a “river of moisture,” brought rain across the region Thursday but should dissipate by midnight Friday. Saturday morning could see some patchy fog, said Jeff Michalski, a NWS meteorologist in Seattle.

Snow levels remain high, NWS also tweeted, which means those hoping for snow will have to wait because it will be wet in the mountains.

“With the warmer air mass it mostly means rain in the mountains and not snow, but we are expecting showers throughout the region through the day,” Michalski said.

Another weather system expected Saturday from the Pacific could bring more rain that evening and into Sunday.

Michalski said it’s too soon to tell whether Halloween, which is Wednesday, will be dry for trick-or-treating.

“We do have a chance of rain through the middle of next week and that includes Halloween,” he said. “We may see a break Wednesday evening, but it’s still a couple days away.”

Rainfall so far has been on the low side at 1.81 inches this month, according to NWS. The average rainfall for October is 3.72 inches.