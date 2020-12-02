Andy Smith has been in the Christmas tree business for more than 40 years, but this holiday season is shaping up to be a bit different from others.

Andy Smith Christmas Trees had a record-breaking weekend. Whereas he sold about 90 trees each day this time last year, this year he sold more than 260 Christmas trees each day. On Sunday, he sold 276 trees, tripling the same day last year.



“People want to experience something that used to be normal and find a happy moment out of the last eight months,” Smith said about the record sales amid the pandemic.

His tree lot, sandwiched between Holman Road Northwest and Northwest 101st Street in Greenwood, normally sells about 4,000 trees during the holiday season.

While many shoppers could be purchasing earlier this season, Smith doesn’t think that is the case, saying a 5% or 10% increase would be considered significant, but a 30% increase is astonishing. Smith has reached out to other local competitors who say they’re experiencing similar surges.



“It’s never ever been this way — ever, ever,” Smith said.



It helps that they get their trees from the “No. 1 tree grower,” according to Smith, whose trees come from local grower Christmas Hills Tree Farm in Lewis County. Christmas Hills Tree Farm is perhaps best known for having the honor of sending one of its Burton Blue Noble Fir to the White House in 2004.

For Smith, people coming out and buying Christmas trees seems to be helpful for everyone’s morale during these tough times.