Local News Riding the waves Originally published July 10, 2019 at 4:10 pm Adding a splash of color to a grey sky backdrop, a local YMCA chapter departs Sail Sand Point boat rental on Lake Washington, at Magnuson Park, in Hobie Wave catamarans Tuesday in Seattle. Sail Sand Point has been a fixture here for 21 years and has 150 hand-launch vessels of all kinds for individuals, camps and also does outreach with organizations like the Y. In addition, according to executive director Seth Muir, the boating center gives $50 thousand in scholarships every year to help get people out on the water. Muir said there are camp spots and scholarships still available, with programs continuing through August. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.
