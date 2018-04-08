The services at Seattle’s historic Mount Zion Baptist Church paused Sunday to remember the life and contributions of longtime pastor the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, who died Saturday.

The congregation of Seattle’s Mount Zion Baptist Church paused on Sunday to remember the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, the longtime pastor and civil rights leader who died Saturday at 91.

The bell tower outside sounded 43 times as worshippers walked in for Sunday-morning services, once for each year Dr. McKinney was pastor at the church, long a focal point of African-American life in Seattle.

Dr. McKinney came to Mount Zion, at Madison Avenue and 19th Avenue in the Central Area, in 1958. He would help launch the city’s first black-owned bank, was a founding member of the Seattle Human Rights Commission, and took part in civil rights demonstrations from Seattle to Alabama and Washington, D.C.

He retired in 1998, and would return to the pulpit from 2005 to 2008 to stabilize the congregation after the departure of the senior pastor.

“We thank God for everything that he’s done here at Mount Zion,” Minister David B.C. Taylor prayed with congregants Sunday after opening hymns.

Harry Bailey said that from the time Dr. McKinney arrived at Mount Zion, “he was the conscience of Seattle in the area of social and economic justice.”

Bailey, a former interim Seattle police chief, said that many people of color who had advanced in government and business in the city found support from Dr. McKinney. ”He had his fingerprints on their career,” he said. “If you looked up icon in the dictionary, you’d find him.”

Juanita Riddick, who joined the congregation in 1973, said she was immediately struck by Dr. McKinney’s deep voice, his approachability and passion for education.

“The members [who were there at that time], they feel such a sense of pride to have been a part of that era,” she said. “He brought a lot of integrity and dignity to this place. “He was the leader who built this church.”

Dr. Lora-Ellen McKinney, the late pastor’s daughter, asked the congregation to look around the church sanctuary, completed under her father’s watch in 1975. Design elements evoke scripture and African architecture, partially a reflection of Dr. McKinney’s belief that different faiths should work together.

She cited a song from the musical “Hamilton,” (whose subject, Alexander Hamilton, is among the many famous distant relatives of Dr. McKinney scattered throughout American history), called “History Has Its Eyes on You.”

“History has always had its eyes on my father,” she said.

Rhoda McKinney-Jones, another daughter, thanked church members for their love and support of her father, and asked for patience as the family makes funeral arrangements. She said faith leaders from around the U.S. and the world were calling late into Saturday evening to express condolences and inquire about services.

“And they’re all coming,” she said.