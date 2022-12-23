For the last several weeks, Calvin Clark has been greeted by a trail of yard signs along his mail route in Queen Anne.

Some say “Thank you” and “Congratulations. ” Others spell out the occasion for the neighborhood display: “Happy Retirement.”

After 38 years working as a U.S. Postal Service carrier — enduring hip, knee and neck injuries during his service — 62-year-old Clark is retiring. Saturday is his last day delivering mail for the 400 or so residents near the very top of the hill.

“I love the people up here, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me and hope the best for everyone,” he said.

Clark, called a neighborhood “fixture,” has witnessed its change over the last several decades — businesses opening and closing, and his route becoming shorter as the area became more dense.

He’s been chased (and bitten) by dogs and greeted by neighbors offering cookies or soda and water on blistering-hot days, getting to know the customers and businesses he serves. He knows when people have had a death in the family and where they’re going on vacation.

And in those years, the residents have gotten to know him, too.

Dan Knodle, a nearly lifelong Queen Anne resident, said Clark was his mail carrier for about 10 to 15 years before his route changed. Although Clark doesn’t live on Queen Anne, he is a member of the community who always had a smile on his face and would come to neighborhood block parties.

“If you wanted to stand and talk to him for a minute, he’ll take the time,” Knodle said Thursday.

Knodle, 67, said one family who lived at the top of one of Seattle’s infamous sets of stairs installed a gate in their yard with a plaque reading “Calvin’s gate” so Clark could go directly to the house next door to deliver mail instead of going back down and up.

Knodle is organizing a fundraiser for Clark’s retirement, which has collected more than $5,000 from over 60 donors, surpassing his initial expectation of $3,500.

“It just goes to show how many people he touched on a daily basis,” he said.

Tara Espinoza, one of the owners of Queen Anne Dispatch, which sells gifts and clothing and also offers about 400 private mailboxes, said in the 20 years she’s owned the business she has become accustomed to seeing Clark every morning and evening when he would drop off the mail.

Clark is meticulous about his work, and would attend the funerals of his postal customers, she said.

“I don’t think people realize how much he probably sees and gets to know people just from delivering new mail every day,” Espinoza said.

On one occasion, Clark teased Espinoza, a Queen Anne resident, about how he saw her daughter holding hands with someone at a coffee shop.

Soon, there’ll be another sign, albeit a much larger, grander one than those lining his route, that will go up in his honor.

A crane in the heart of the neighborhood’s shopping street near Queen Avenue and Boston Street will be named “Calvin Crane,” after a community poll. It will be adorned with a banner that is on its way.

Clark said he’s not sure how he will spend his time in retirement yet besides getting to see his wife more frequently. However, there is one thing the Bonney Lake resident can’t wait for.

“I do know the first thing I won’t do is hit my alarm at 3:30 a.m. in the morning,” he said.