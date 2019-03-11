News release from the Museum of Flight:

Museum’s B-52 Bomber to be Moved to New Park March 11

Stratofortress to be centerpiece of new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park

Beginning at about 8 a.m. March 11, crews will slowly move the Museum’s Boeing B-52 bomber to its permanent exhibition space within the still-under-construction Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. The giant Vietnam veteran aircraft will be the centerpiece of the new park that will open to the public Memorial Day Weekend. The aircraft has been stored in an adjacent parking lot west of the Museum’s Aviation Pavilion since it was delivered from Paine Field, Everett last year. The iconic bomber must be in place before the rest of the exhibit and park can be finished.