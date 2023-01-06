Help is still available — and needed — for those impacted by the recent flooding in South Park.

A combination of stormy weather and a king tide on Dec. 27 damaged at least 25 homes and affected more than 85 people in the South Seattle neighborhood, according to the Port of Seattle.

Food, hotel vouchers and cleanup equipment are still available for South Park households impacted by flooding, Seattle Public Utilities said.

The Red Cross and local community groups like the Duwamish River Community Coalition, Just Health Action, Khmer Community Seattle King County, Villa Communitaria and Cultivate South Park have also sprung into action.

To find resources and assistance, email southparkflooding@seattle.gov or visit the Duwamish River Community Hub, located at 8600 14th Ave. S.

The community hub will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for as long as needed, according to the Port of Seattle, to provide water, restrooms, laundry and Wi-Fi.

What to do after a flood

Wear protective equipment when retrieving items or making repairs to buildings impacted by flooding.

Save receipts for items or services purchased related to repairing or cleaning your home, and take pictures of damages to belongings and property.

Review federal guidelines on what keep and throw away after a flood. Place discarded items on the curb for garbage pickup.

If you have flood, homeowners or business insurance, contact them.

Depending on circumstances, you may also be eligible for utility bill assistance. Seattle Public Utilities also said reimbursement is sometimes available after sewer backups or stormwater system malfunctions if residents file a damage claim.

What not to do after a flood

Do not wade in floodwater since it may be contaminated, or contain dangerous bulky debris or live wires.

Do not stay in buildings until they have been cleaned, aired out and inspected for bacteria and mold.

Do not turn on power in flooded properties until after an electrical inspection.

How to help people who were affected

Community organizations like Villa Comunitaria, the Khmer Community of Seattle King County, Cultivate South Park and the Duwamish River Community Coalition accept cash donations.

If you would like to donate items like groceries, cleaning supplies, furniture, appliances or services, a running list of community requests can be found by visiting st.news/helpsouthpark.

The spreadsheet also includes information on where and where to drop off items.