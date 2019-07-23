The 1300 block of Terry Avenue is safe to enter after the Seattle Fire Department capped an oxygen container leak Tuesday afternoon.

The department had asked residents to shelter in place to limit traffic as they responded to the leak, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. The advisory was lifted around 3:45 p.m.

Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said the shelter in place advisory was primarily to keep cars out of the area to limit the chances of a fire. Firefighters at the scene notified people nearby of the leak, she said.