Several people were rescued by ladder from an apartment fire in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood early Wednesday, while one person jumped from a balcony to escape, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The man who jumped from the balcony of the three-story complex in the 4800 block of South Henderson Street was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the fire department said on Twitter.

Several apartment residents were brought down to safety via ground ladders. Fire is under control. Metro bus has been requested to help keep some displaced residents warm. pic.twitter.com/5Zg3jsisB7 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 6, 2022

The condition of the residents rescued by ladder was not immediately released.

The fire department said the American Red Cross was working to assist residents displaced from the building.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.