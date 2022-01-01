All residents of a brick building in the 2500 block of 15th Avenue South on Beacon Hill were evacuated late Saturday afternoon because of a “risk of collapse,” said the Seattle Fire Department.

The department didn’t provide details about the building or how many people were evacuated. The building appeared to have two stories and a daylight basement.

A spokesperson for King County Metro said two heated buses were used to keep evacuees warm until shelter was found. He said four people made use of the buses. Temperatures were in the low 30s.

The Fire Department said it requested structural engineers from the city’s Department of Construction & Inspections to evaluate the building. A spokesperson for that agency could not be reached.

Photographs provided by the Fire Department show a portion of the roof near one edge had given way, with bricks fallen on the ground.