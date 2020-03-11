KENT — For the second time in less than a week, a court has rejected the city of Kent’s legal attempts to block an emergency coronavirus quarantine facility from opening in a vacant motel along a busy city corridor.

Superior Court Commissioner Mark Hillman’s ruling on Wednesday came the morning after King County placed its “first temporary resident” under quarantine in the former EconoLodge on Central Avenue North — an unidentified homeless person showing symptoms for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Howard Schneiderman, a lawyer for King County, provided few details about the quarantined patient early Wednesday, saying only that the person had been a resident in a local homeless shelter. The patient is now awaiting test results, said Schneiderman, who added he did not immediately know which shelter the person had been living.

A declaration filed in court late Tuesday on behalf of Leo Flor, director of the county’s Department of Community and Human Services, indicates that likely more homeless-shelter residents are headed for quarantine and isolation at the motel.

“We anticipate that with the enhanced testing, that we will see a spike in residence at the EconoLodge,” Flor’s declaration states.

“Both today and yesterday, we also heard from local shelters that they are observing an increased number of residents with symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The ability of shelters to quarantine symptomatic people is typically very limited. In most shelters, people sleep in very close shared quarters, in some cases, only six inches apart.”

Flor’s declaration added, “in the homeless population, we could see more than 1,000 people at the peak with a serious health response to the coronavirus.”

Hillman’s ruling Wednesday, following an hourlong hearing at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, denied the city’s motion for a temporary restraining order that contended King County should have gone through the city’s permitting process before opening the quarantine and isolation center in the motel.

Instead, the commissioner agreed with the county that state law allows the local public health officer — in this case, Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health – Seattle & King County — to take extraordinary measures under a declared public health emergency that trump local processes and ordinances.

Hillman rejected the city’s contentions, argued by attorney Neil Dial, that the city has a state’s constitutional right to apply conditions on such a facility through its zoning and land-use-permitting regulations that ensure the welfare and safety of Kent citizens are protected. Under emergency-declaration authorities, he ruled, the local health officer’s authority trumps the city’s rights.

The commissioner noted the county has attested that patients placed in the motel agreed to remain there under quarantine, and the county would provide 24-hour security, counseling, three meals per day and other services. He also ordered that only patients with exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19 — not tuberculosis or other health conditions — could be quarantined at the site.

“All of these conditions mitigate the concerns expressed by the city, which is to protect its citizens,” Hillman said.

Hillman’s ruling would remain in effect through March 20, when a judge will decide whether to grant the city a permanent injunction.

A week ago, Kent officials began publicly raising objections against King County’s plans to use the vacant, 88-room motel on Central Avenue North for a quarantine and isolation facility for those recovering from, or potentially exposed to, the novel coronavirus.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph complained that King County Executive Dow Constantine and his office never informed or consulted with the city about its plans. Ralph and other city officials claimed the decision would put Kent citizens at risk of exposure to the virus, and contended that Constantine targeted Kent rather than a more affluent community for the site because of the South King County city’s diverse, low-income demographics.

County officials dispute that, saying the EconoLodge was the only motel on the market that met public health’s criteria, which includes rooms for patients with separate HVAC units and doors that open to the outside, not to a hallway.

Dial had argued King County didn’t consider using other sites for the quarantine facility, such as Seattle parks, and that the county last week could have applied for and already received a conditional-use permit to operate the site in the city.

He also noted that during a hearing Friday, the county contended it needed the facility available immediately to quarantine 10 firefighters who had been exposed during a deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home.

“Despite all the hyperbole we heard Friday, (the county) still hasn’t taken any action,” Dial said.

A day after last week’s hearing, a city of Kirkland spokesman said her city had not discussed with the county any plans to quarantine firefighters in Kent.

But Schneiderman said Wednesday that at the time of last week’s hearing, public health officials expected to quarantine the firefighters at the motel. “This situation is changing so quickly,” he told The Seattle Times. “Initially, that was the expectation. It was true, but the situation changed.”

Schneiderman also countered to Hillman that pursuing a city permit wasn’t necessary under a public health emergency, saying the city’s legal arguments were “based on fear, not in facts.”

“Everybody’s afraid of this epidemic,” he added. “We all are. It’s scary. But that’s not a reason to grant a temporary restraining order” against the quarantine facility.

Hillman largely agreed.

“The citizens of Kent are rightfully concerned about having a quarantine and isolation site thrust upon their community, especially when there appears that there has been less than helpful communications,” Hillman said. But, he added: “I’m satisfied that Kent wasn’t chosen for anything other than for the EconoLodge in Kent with the perfect facilities … Perhaps it was fortuitous that it was available to address this crisis.”