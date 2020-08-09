Divers, rescue swimmers and response boats searched the water for a man who went under Sunday afternoon in Lake Washington.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Lake Washington Boulevard South, near the Ferdinand Street Boat Launch in southeast Seattle, at 5:32 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department said on social media that reports of the missing man were credible.

Water rescue response update: media staging area near S. Angeline and Lake Washington Blvd. S. Person has been missing for approx. 50 min. Divers conducting search near last seen point. pic.twitter.com/rgqVNka1DF — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 10, 2020

A Coast Guard helicopter was also on the scene.

After more than an hour of searching, crews had not found the missing person, the Fire Department said shortly before 7 p.m.

The scene was turned over to the Seattle Police Department.