Divers, rescue swimmers and response boats searched the water for a man who went under Sunday afternoon in Lake Washington.
Emergency responders were dispatched to Lake Washington Boulevard South, near the Ferdinand Street Boat Launch in southeast Seattle, at 5:32 p.m. The Seattle Fire Department said on social media that reports of the missing man were credible.
A Coast Guard helicopter was also on the scene.
After more than an hour of searching, crews had not found the missing person, the Fire Department said shortly before 7 p.m.
The scene was turned over to the Seattle Police Department.