The search for a possible missing boater on Lake Washington is expected to resume Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The search, led by the King County Marine Rescue Dive Unit with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, started Tuesday when a running but empty boat crashed into a private pier.

Inside the 35-foot powerboat, which was in neutral, deputies found a wallet and a cellphone, Q13 FOX reported.

The search of the waters from Juanita to O.O. Denny Park was suspended Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.