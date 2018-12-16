A 55-year-old man went missing with his dogs on Sunday before his companions called authorities.

A man died Sunday after being pulled from the waters of Salmon Bay near Ballard, the Seattle Fire Department said.

At 4:35 p.m., Seattle Police Harbor Patrol responded to a call about a man who was missing at Lockhaven Marina, according to Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. Divers pulled out the man, who was about 55 years old, shortly after. Rescuers attempted lifesaving efforts on the man for more than 20 minutes, but the attempts were unsuccessful, she said.

Seattle Fire PIO Kristin Tinsley gives details about a man being pulled from the water at Lockhaven Marina on Sunday, December 16, 2018. (Bettina Hansen/ The Seattle Times)

The man was exercising his two dogs at Lockhaven Marina when the incident occurred, Tinsley said. It was unclear immediately how the man ended up in the water, though foul play is not suspected, she added.

One of the man’s dogs also died Sunday.

The man owned a boat moored at the marina, which is near the Ballard Locks, Tinsley said. People accompanying the man before he left for the marina called authorities Sunday afternoon, saying they were concerned that he might be missing. He had been gone for about an hour and a half at that time, she said.

Divers found the man in the water near his boat, and pulled him aboard the boat to attempt to save his life. The water is about 17 feet deep at that part of the marina.