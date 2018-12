A 55-year-old man was rescued Sunday from Salmon Bay.

The man, who is about 55 years old, was in critical condition shortly before 5 p.m. Rescue swimmers and a fireboat responded to the call of a personal missing in the Salmon Bay waters near the 3000 block of W. Commodore Way, according to Seattle Fire.