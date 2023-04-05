One person was found dead and another was taken to a hospital after rescuers with the King County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a drowning at Fivemile Lake in South King County.

Around 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported two people had fallen out of a watercraft, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Corbett Ford said.

It is unclear how they fell in the water or what the watercraft was, Ford said. One man was resuscitated by firefighters and paramedics and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The second person was found deceased after two hours of searching.

Rescuers conducted dive operations and used a drone to find the other person, Ford said.