The four Boy Scouts were airlifted to a hospital in Bellingham to be treated for possible hypothermia, a Whatcom County Sheriff's Deputy said.

Rescuers on Monday morning found four Boy Scouts who had been missing overnight on Mount Baker.

The scouts — two adults and two children — had apparently spent the night on or near the volcano’s summit, said Deputy Mark Jilk, who coordinates rescues for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. The scouts have been flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham for evaluation and to be treated for possible hypothermia, he said.

The Boy Scouts, who are from Seattle, were reported missing Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Temperatures overnight were forecast to drop as low as 14 degrees on the summit.