A Seattle Fire Department team called off a search-and-rescue operation Saturday evening for a man reported missing in Lake Washington.

A spokesperson for the department said the man, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, was last seen jumping off a boat in Andrews Bay near Seward Park. Four divers and two swimmers spent more than an hour in the water but couldn’t find the man.

The search has been turned over to the Seattle Police Department for recovery efforts, said the Fire Department spokesperson, David Cuerpo.

King County already has seen 12 drownings this year, according to preliminary figures. A 33-year-old Bellevue man drowned last week after diving into Lake Washington to save his young child. A 21-year-old man died in the Green River near Enumclaw last month after trying to rescue his girlfriend who was caught in the rapids.